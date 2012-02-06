Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
LONDON Feb 6 Mobile phone company 02 has extended its sponsorship of English rugby union for a further four years, a vote of confidence in the national team as they try to rebuild following a traumatic World Cup last year.
02, owned by Spain's Telefonica, has been sponsoring the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) since the game went professional in 1995.
This latest partnership will extend beyond the 2015 World Cup which England will host.
"We are delighted to be extending our partnership with O2. They have been a long-term supporter of rugby at both the grassroots and elite level," RFU chief commercial officer Sophie Goldschmidt said in a statement.
England began the defence of their Six Nations title with a 13-6 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
They have a new caretaker coach in Stuart Lancaster and a new-look team after losing in the World Cup quarter-finals to France last year in a campaign marred by indiscipline off the field.
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.