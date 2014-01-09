LONDON Jan 9 Toby Flood's international career looks to be over after the Leicester flyhalf, who looks set for a move to French side Toulouse at the end of the season, was omitted from the England Elite Player Squad (EPS) named on Thursday.

Flood, 28, with 60 caps to his name, has said he will leave Leicester and though his destination is yet to be confirmed, Toulouse look the strong favourites.

That means he has fallen foul of the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) policy of not picking overseas-based players apart from in "exceptional circumstances".

Flood made his England debut in 2006 but, after finally nailing down the flyhalf berth, found himself behind Own Farrell in the pecking order once Stuart Lancaster became coach two years ago. Twenty six of his caps have come off the bench.

Flood is replaced in the squad by uncapped George Ford, who joins Freddie Burns and Farrell as Lancaster's flyhalf options.

Ford, a former understudy of Flood at Leicester, has blossomed since moving to Bath this season and was promoted from the second-string Saxons squad.

Ford, 20, won the world junior World Player of the Year in 2011, the only northern hemisphere player to have done so, and was chosen ahead of Danny Cipriani, who had put himself back in the frame with some encouraging performances for Bath.

Players outside the EPS squad can still be drafted in by Lancaster but, with the World Cup less than two years away, time is running out for anyone outside it to force their way into contention.

England open their Six Nations championship campaign away to France on Feb. 1 and also play New Zealand in a three-test series in June.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips/Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)