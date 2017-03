LONDON Oct 22 Saracens winger Chris Ashton has been dropped from Stuart Lancaster's England squad for the autumn rugby internationals, according to British media who appear to have been leaked the line-up ahead of Wednesday's announcement.

Manu Tuilagi, Danny Cipriani and Freddie Burns will also miss out, according to the reports naming what they say is the 33-man squad for matches against New Zealand, South Africa, Samoa and Australia.

Ashton is said to have been replaced in the squad by Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)