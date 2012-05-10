* Care returns for tour of South Africa

* Coach warns he is treading a "fine line" (Adds Lancaster quotes)

By Toby Davis

LONDON, May 10 Scrumhalf Danny Care was recalled by England on Thursday after giving up alcohol following a string of drink-related incidents that put his international future in doubt.

Care, expelled from the Six Nations squad in January for drink driving and arrested two months later after a night out in Leeds, was named in England coach Stuart Lancaster's 42-man squad to tour South Africa next month.

The drink-driving arrest, which resulted in a 16-month driving ban, was his second in three weeks after he was fined for being drunk and disorderly.

The 25-year-old Care admitted he had endured a difficult six months and has given up alcohol in an effort to stay on the straight and narrow.

He remains, however, in the last chance saloon accoring to Lancaster.

"Danny Care needed to reassure me he can lead himself well off the field," the England coach told reporters.

"I am pleased with the maturity he is showing, but he knows he is treading a fine line.

"I spoke to the solicitor involved in the Danny Care case and there'll be nothing happening during the tour.

"We understand the context of what happened and we are happy with the selection."

Care, who last played for England against Wales in August, was vying with Ben Youngs to be England's first-choice scrum half heading into the World Cup in 2011, before he suffered a toe injury that ruled him out of the competition.

England experienced a revival under Lancaster's guidance, finishing second in the Six Nations and suffering only one defeat by Wales.

Forward James Haskell and winger Ugo Monye have also been recalled to the squad and Chris Robshaw will continue as captain.

Uncapped Tom Youngs and youngsters Christian Wade and Joe Launchbury were also included.

"While certain players are not available because of inevitable injuries at this time of the season, we have been able to select the bulk of the squad from the Six Nations and the Saxons, while also taking with us four of the Under 20 team," Lancaster said on the RFU website (www.rfu.com).

"Chris Robshaw was named player of the season on Tuesday night so congratulations to him and it is only right that he continues to captain the team, supported by a strong leadership group."

Forwards: Mouritz Botha (Saracens), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Corbisiero (London Irish), Paul Doran Jones (Northampton Saints), Phil Dowson (Northampton Saints), Carl Fearns (Bath Rugby)Joe Gray (Harlequins), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Otago Highlanders), Tom Johnson (Exeter Chiefs), Graham Kitchener (Leicester Tigers), Joe Launchbury (London Wasps), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Lee Mears (Bath Rugby), Ben Morgan (Scarlets), Matt Mullan (Worcester Warriors), Tom Palmer (Stade Francais), Geoff Parling (Leicester Tigers), Chris Robshaw (capt, Harlequins), George Robson (Harlequins), Matt Stevens (Saracens), Thomas Waldrom (Leicester Tigers), Tom Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Backs: Anthony Allen (Leicester Tigers), Chris Ashton (Northampton Saints), Brad Barritt (Saracens), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Lee Dickson (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Toby Flood (Leicester Tigers), Ben Foden (Northampton Saints), Alex Goode (Saracens), Charlie Hodgson (Saracens), Jonathan Joseph (London Irish), George Lowe (Harlequins), Ugo Monye (Harlequins), David Strettle (Saracens), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jordan Turner-Hall (Harlequins), Christian Wade (London Wasps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers) (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)