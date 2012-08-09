Aug 9 England prop Matt Stevens has announced his immediate retirement from international rugby.

The 29-year-old played 44 tests for England and appeared in two Rugby World Cups, but said that with a young family he was unable to commit to the next tournament in 2015.

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make," he told the Rugby Football Union website (www.rfu.com).

"Playing for England has been the ultimate honour and I have been very privileged and proud to wear the white shirt and play with some great players. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Brian Homewood)