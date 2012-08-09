Aug 9 England prop Matt Stevens has announced
his immediate retirement from international rugby.
The 29-year-old played 44 tests for England and appeared in
two Rugby World Cups, but said that with a young family he was
unable to commit to the next tournament in 2015.
"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to
make," he told the Rugby Football Union website (www.rfu.com).
"Playing for England has been the ultimate honour and I have
been very privileged and proud to wear the white shirt and play
with some great players.
