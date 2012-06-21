Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, June 21 England coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday named the following team to play South Africa in the third test in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
15-Alex Goode, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Manusamoa Tuilagi, 11-Ben Foden, 10-Toby Flood, 9-Danny Care, 8-Thomas Waldrom, 7-James Haskell, 6-Tom Johnson, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Tom Palmer, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 1-Alex Corbisiero.
Replacements: 16-Lee Mears, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Mouritz Botha, 19-Phil Dowson, 20-Lee Dickson, 21-Owen Farrell, 22-Brad Barritt. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Sunday RESULTS France 22 Scotland 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. England 2 2 0 40 32 0 8 2. Ireland 2 1 0 85 37 2 6 3. Wales 2 1 0 49 28 1 5 4. France 2 1 0 38 35 1 5 5. Scotland 2 1 0 43 44 1 5 6. Italy 2 0 0 17 96 0 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Wales (1425) Edinburgh Ireland v France (1650) Dublin