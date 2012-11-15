LONDON Nov 15 England coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday recalled winger Chris Ashton to an otherwise unchanged team to face Australia at Twickenham on Saturday (1430GMT).

Ashton, who missed last week's 54-12 victory over Fiji through suspension, returns at right wing with Charlie Sharples, who scored two excellent tries in the match, switching to the left.

Ashton has scored 15 tries in his 26 tests but has gone nine internationals without scoring.

Ugo Monye, who also scored a try, had already been dropped from the 23-man squad.

Australia, who were thrashed 33-6 by France in Paris last Saturday, named their team earlier on Thursday, making four changes.

England team: 15-Alex Goode, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Brad Barritt, 11-Charlie Sharples, 10-Toby Flood, 9-Danny Care; 8-Thomas Waldron, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Johnson, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Tom Palmer, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-David Paice, 17-Dave Wilson, 18-Mako Vunipola, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Tom Wood, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Mike Brown.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by: Mike Collett)