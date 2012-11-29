Rugby-North fit and firing for Wales, says Edwards
LONDON, Feb 21 Winger George North is fit for Wales in their Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said on Tuesday.
LONDON Nov 29 England coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday named the following team to face New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday (1430GMT).
England team: 15-Alex Goode, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Brad Barritt, 11-Mike Brown, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Alex Corbisiero.
Replacements: 16-David Paice, 17-Dave Wilson, 18-Mako Vunipola, 19-Courntey Lawes, 20-James Haskell, 21-Danny Care, 22-Freddie Burns, 23-Jonathan Joseph. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON, Feb 21 Sale's Auckland-born winger Denny Solomona has been tipped for a place on the British and Irish Lions' tour to New Zealand by former England back Austin Healey.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 21 Stormers loose forward Siya Kolisi admits he has had some growing up to do since bursting onto the Super Rugby scene four years ago but feels he is now ready to play a key leadership role in guiding them to glory this season.