HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
Seta Tamanivalu scored a 78th minute try as the Crusaders fought back from a 21-point deficit to clinch a tense victory over the Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash in Dunedin.
LONDON Jan 31 England coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday named the following team to play Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday (1600GMT) in their opening Six Nations championship match:
England team: 15-Alex Goode, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Brad Barritt, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Mike Brown, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Dave Wilson, 18-Mako Vunipola, 19-Courntey Lawes, 20-James Haskell, 21-Danny Care, 22-Toby Flood, 23-Dave Strettle. (Compiled by Mitch Phillips; Editing by John O'Brien)
Seta Tamanivalu scored a 78th minute try as the Crusaders fought back from a 21-point deficit to clinch a tense victory over the Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash in Dunedin.
WELLINGTON, March 4 Nehe Milner-Skudder grabbed a hat-trick of tries in a brilliant return from injury as the Wellington Hurricanes destroyed the Melbourne Rebels 71-6 in their Super Rugby match on Saturday.
MELBOURNE, March 4 All Blacks loose forward Steve Luatua has apologised to Tim Nanai-Williams for a high tackle that earned him a red card and condemned the undermanned Auckland Blues to a heavy defeat away to the Waikato Chiefs in their Super Rugby match on Friday.