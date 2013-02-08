HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Chiefs capitalised on the red card shown to Steve Luatua on the stroke of halftime to record a comfortable victory over the Blues in Hamilton.
LONDON Feb 8 England coach Stuart Lancaster on Friday named the following team to play Ireland in Dublin on Sunday (1500 GMT) in the Six Nations championship:
England: 15-Alex Goode, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Brad Barritt, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Mike Brown, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Tom Wood, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Dave Wilson, 18-Mako Vunipola, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Thomas Waldron, 21-Danny Care, 22-Toby Flood, 23-Manu Tuilagi. (Compiled by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
The Chiefs capitalised on the red card shown to Steve Luatua on the stroke of halftime to record a comfortable victory over the Blues in Hamilton.
SYDNEY, March 3 Wallabies flanker Scott Fardy will leave Australia for Irish provincial team Leinster at the end of the season but his international and ACT Brumbies team mate Sam Carter has signed a contract extension to stay at home until 2019.
BUENOS AIRES, March 2 Argentina flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez makes his first Super Rugby appearance of the season on Saturday among three changes the Jaguares have made for their second match against Stormers in Cape Town.