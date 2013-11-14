LONDON Nov 14 England coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday named the following team for Saturday's Twickenham test against New Zealand (1430 GMT).
15-Mike Brown, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Joel Tomkins, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Ben Foden, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Lee Dickson, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-David Wilson, 19-Geoff Parling, 20-Ben Morgan, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Toby Flood, 23-Alex Goode. (Compiled by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ossian Shine)