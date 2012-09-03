Sept 3 The English Rugby Football Union (RFU)
has apologised to former chairman and acting chief executive
Martyn Thomas after he was criticised in a report into the exit
of his predecessor John Steele.
The report by RFU chief disciplinary officer Jeff Blackett
said Thomas had leaked confidential information to the media to
undermine chief executive Steele, who left following a vote of
no confidence.
A subsequent report by lawyer Charles Flint found there was
no solid evidence to support Blackett's conclusions.
On Monday the RFU issued a statement on its website
(www.rfu.com) apologising to Thomas.
"The RFU now accepts that there was insufficient evidence to
support these conclusions. Consequently, the RFU believes it
right that these conclusions be withdrawn," the statement said.
"The RFU therefore apologises to Martyn Thomas."
Thomas stepped down from his role of acting CEO in November
following the Flint investigation.
