LONDON, Dec 3 England's 2003 World
Cup-winning hooker Steve Thompson has announced his retirement
for the second time due to a new neck injury, four years after
he first quit rugby.
The 33-year-old injured his neck in training with Wasps in
October, and while playing against Worcester later that month
the problem worsened.
"This has not been a decision I have made but a decision
that is forced upon me given the severity of the injury,"
Thompson said on the Rugby Football Union website (www.rfu.com)
on Saturday.
The 73-cap forward, England's most capped hooker, recovered
from a career-threatening injury that forced him out of the game
in 2007 to resume playing in France with Brive later that year,
and then in 2009 he worked his way back into the national team.
There he was able to work alongside former team mate and
2003 captain Martin Johnson, who became England coach in 2008
until his tenure ended last month.
"Nothing has given me more pride than representing my
country, and I would also like to thank Martin Johnson for his
support over the years as both a team mate and as a coach,"
Thompson said.
"Playing rugby is much more than a job and there are so many
people who have made my career so enjoyable."
Johnson paid tribute to Thompson's determination, which
drove him to return after his first retirement.
"That Steve retired and then came back to get himself fit
and in form to compete in a World Cup shows what a great player
and character he is," Johnson, capped 84 times, said.
Thompson, who also won three Lions caps, spent 10 seasons at
Northampton until 2007 before shorter stays at Brive, Leeds and
Wasps.
