LONDON Nov 11 England centre Mike Tindall
has been removed from the elite squad and fined 25,000 pounds
($40,000) for his off-field antics at the World Cup in New
Zealand when he attracted negative publicity after being
photographed on a night out in Queenstown.
"Mike Tindall's actions reached a level of misconduct that
was unacceptable in a senior England player and amounted to a
very serious breach of the EPS Code of Conduct," Rugby Football
Union director Rob Andrew said in a statement.
"Whilst we acknowledge his previous good character it needs
to be made clear that what he did will not be tolerated."
Pictures in the English tabloid Sun newspaper showed England
players at various bars after their opening 13-9 win over
Argentina, including one featuring a dwarf-racing competition.
Suspended fines of 5,000 pounds, have also been handed out
to winger Chris Ashton and forward James Haskell, until Dec. 31
2012, for their part in events in Dunedin two days earlier while
forward Dylan Hartley has been cleared of any involvement.
"It should be stressed that the allegations of very serious
wrongdoing made against Chris Ashton, Dylan Hartley and James
Haskell by Annabel Newton, a member of staff at the team hotel,
were entirely false," said Andrew.
"We do not believe the players had any intention to sexually
harass or intimidate Ms Newton."
The suspended fines were imposed on Ashton and Haskell for
breaching the squad's code of conduct.
Tindall has captained England before and in July married the
Queen of England's granddaughter Zara Phillips, a former
equestrian eventing world champion.
($1 = 0.630 British Pounds)
