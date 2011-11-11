* Tindall thrown out of elite squad and fined 25,000 pounds

By Tom Pilcher

LONDON, Nov 11 Mike Tindall's England career was in tatters on Friday after the centre was thrown out of the country's elite player squad and handed a hefty fine following his off-field antics at the World Cup.

Photographs of the 33-year-old drinking with a "mystery blonde" in a bar in Queenstown less than two months after he married into the British royal family filled the British newspapers while England struggled on the pitch in New Zealand.

Tindall has been fined 25,000 pounds ($40,000) by the Rugby Football Union, which he is appealing.

"Mike Tindall's actions reached a level of misconduct that was unacceptable in a senior England player and amounted to a very serious breach of the EPS (Elite Player Squad) Code of Conduct," Rugby Football Union director Rob Andrew said in a statement.

"Whilst we acknowledge his previous good character it needs to be made clear that what he did will not be tolerated."

A series of unwanted front-page headlines accompanied England's flat performances at this year's World Cup before their quarter-final stage exit, with Tindall the highest profile offender.

The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) released a statement saying Tindall, whose wife Zara is the Queen's grand-daughter, would be appealing his fine.

"Mike will be appealing this unprecedented fine as per the terms of the EPS agreement," it said. "There will be no further comment from Mike Tindall or the RPA at this time."

SUSPENDED FINES

Suspended fines of 5,000 pounds, were also been handed out to winger Chris Ashton and forward James Haskell, until Dec. 31 2012, relating to a separate incident.

Forward Dylan Hartley has been cleared of any involvement in that episode.

"It should be stressed that the allegations of very serious wrongdoing made against Chris Ashton, Dylan Hartley and James Haskell by Annabel Newton, a member of staff at the team hotel, were entirely false," Andrew said.

"We do not believe the players had any intention to sexually harass or intimidate Ms Newton."

The suspended fines were imposed on Ashton and Haskell for breaching the squad's code of conduct.

While those players can continue their England careers, Tindall's removal from the squad means he is unlikely to add to his 75 caps.

Tindall was a member of England's 2003 World Cup winning team, playing in the 20-17 victory over Australia in the final.

Another member of that side, flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson, has had little sympathy with his team mates following the infamous drinking session in Queenstown, where players were photographed looking the worse for wear during "Mad Midget Weekender".

"What I cannot understand is the naivety of people going out to the extent that they did and it not crossing their minds it would find its way back to the media," he wrote in his autobiography "Jonny" which was published on Thursday.

"What is required is individual responsibility and not Johnno (manager Martin Johnson) at his wit's end," added Wilkinson, known for his dedication to abstinence and training.

