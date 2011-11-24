LONDON Nov 24 Mike Tindall's appeal
against his fine and ejection from the England squad has been
moved to a secret location and the result will not be released
on Thursday, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said.
Tindall was fined 25,000 pounds and thrown out of the elite
player squad after misleading the RFU when it investigated his
much-publicised drinking antics in a Queenstown bar during the
rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
Tindall, 33 and a member of England's victorious 2003 World
Cup team, was pictured with a "mystery blonde" in the bar only
weeks after his marriage to the Queen's granddaughter Zara
Phillips and afterwards gave conflicting versions of his
movements that night.
The centre, who missed England's quarter-final defeat by
France, was handed the punishment two weeks ago when the RFU
said his actions reached a level of misconduct that was
unacceptable in a senior England player.
His appeal against the fine was due to be heard at
Twickenham on Thursday but the RFU issued a brief statement
saying it would take place elsewhere and "there will be no
announcement today".
The governing body is still reeling from the latest in a
series of setbacks with confidential player reports that were
highly critical of many aspects of the World Cup campaign being
leaked in the media on Wednesday.
