LONDON Nov 28 England centre Mike Tindall
has been restored to the elite player squad after successfully
appealing against his exclusion following off-field incidents at
this year's World Cup in New Zealand.
"Mike Tindall's fine for breaches of the England Elite
Player Squad Agreement during the 2011 Rugby World Cup has been
reduced from 25,000 pounds ($38,960) to 15,000 pounds and he has
been reinstated into the England Elite Player Squad," the Rugby
Football Union said in a statement on Monday.
Tindall, 33, was dropped from the squad and fined this month
after newspaper photographs were published of him drinking with
an unidentified woman in a Queenstown bar less than two months
after he married the Queen's grand-daughter Zara.
RFU acting chief executive officer Martyn Thomas, who heard
Tindall's appeal, said there had been mitigating factors which
"do not appear to have been taken into account to the extent
that they might otherwise have been".
Thomas said Tindall, who captained England this year in the
absence of the injured Lewis Moody, had not intentionally misled
the RFU management team when he said he could not remember where
he was on the night of Sept. 11.
"He was relying on other people's versions of events which
were relayed to him," Thomas said. "There was no evidence of
sexual impropriety of any nature with the woman in question and
we accept the fact that she is a family friend who he has known
for a long time."
Thomas also said Tindall had expressed "deep regret" at the
appeal meeting and apologised to former head coach Martin
Johnson and his England team mates.
"It is, however, important to stress that we believe Mike's
behaviour fell way below that to be expected of somebody of his
calibre and experience. He exposed himself to a very
compromising position and exposed the rest of the team to
damaging publicity," he said.
Thomas said the elite performance squad would be reviewed on
Jan. 1.
"(We) wish to make it clear that this decision does not
prevent those deciding the composition of the EPS Squad from
taking into account this incident when making that decision," he
said.
