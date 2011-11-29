Nov 29 Mike Tindall's partial exoneration
and restoration to English rugby's elite player squad will allow
the 2003 World Cup winner a more dignified exit from the
international set-up, but it does little to banish the image of
a governing body in disarray.
Tindall was booted out of the squad and fined 25,000 pounds
($38,900) earlier this month for his antics on a night out in
the New Zealand resort town of Queensland during England's
dismal World Cup campaign.
The 33-year-old, who earlier this year married the Queen's
grand-daughter Zara Phillips, was punished after being captured
on film drinking with a "mystery blonde" as one tabloid termed
it, and wrestling with team mates.
He remained part of the England team throughout the
campaign, but the incident, and an absence of any apology from
the vice captain, dogged England throughout the World Cup.
The centre was removed from the squad on his return
following an inquest led by the Rugby Football Union's elite
rugby director Rob Andrew.
That the RFU's acting chief executive Martyn Thomas on
Monday night over-turned the punishment, and reduced the fine to
15,000 pounds ($23,300), will only have increased the friction
in the upper tiers of the sport's governing body in England.
It comes at a time when they are trying to find a new chief
executive, appoint a new national team coach, and start to build
for hosting the 2015 World Cup.
National coach Martin Johnson quit amid the fall-out of the
New Zealand tournament, in which England were beaten by France
in the quarter-finals, and just before a trio of confidential
reports into the World Cup debacle was leaked to The Times
newspaper.
MITIGATING FACTORS
Thomas, who leaves the RFU next month, said that there had
been mitigating factors and that Tindall had not deliberately
misled the RFU management team when he said he could not
remember where he was on the night of Sept. 11.
"He was relying on other people's versions of events which
were relayed to him," Thomas said. "There was no evidence of
sexual impropriety of any nature with the woman in question and
we accept the fact that she is a family friend who he has known
for a long time."
Thomas also said Tindall had expressed "deep regret" at the
appeal meeting and apologised to former head coach Johnson and
his England team mates.
The reports which were earlier this month leaked to The
Times featured a litany of comments from players, provided on
condition of anonymity, and many were critical of the senior
players' behaviour and drinking.
Thomas said: "It is, however, important to stress that we
believe Mike's behaviour fell way below that to be expected of
somebody of his calibre and experience. He exposed himself to a
very compromising position and exposed the rest of the team to
damaging publicity."
Thomas said the elite performance squad would be reviewed on
Jan. 1, and that the decision to overturn Tindall's exclusion
would not prevent those deciding the composition of the elite
squad from taking into account the Queenstown incident when
making that decision.
Once a new England management is in place, and with a World
Cup on home soil in 2015 to plan for, it would seem unlikely
Tindall will add to his 75 caps in the future given his age and
the need to blood younger players, but at least Thomas's ruling
allows the player to make that decision for himself.
Thomas's decision was welcomed by the Rugby Players
Association with chief executive Damian Hopley saying: "We have
always maintained that the original judgement was misguided and
mishandled and it is our assertion that Mike has been unfairly
treated as a scapegoat on this matter.
"The reduction in the fine and reinstatement into the full
England EPS Squad confirms this.
"The significant reputational damage to all the parties
involved in this matter is something that we feel could have
been avoided with the appropriate action taken at the time."
