Aug 20 Widening the powers of rugby's television match official (TMO) and a more robust system for assessing concussion will be trialled in this season's English Premiership, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

The trial involving the TMO will see the on-field referee able to seek advice on incidents that have led to a try being scored at any point from the last stoppage in play and also any foul play that may have been missed.

As it stands, the television match official can only rule on the grounding of the ball in the act of scoring.

The Premiership will also trial a "Pitch Side Concussion Assessment" system.

If the referee or team doctor suspects a player has suffered concussion, a five-minute window will be allowed to assess the individual off the field.

If concussion is confirmed, the player will not be allowed to return to the field and the temporary substitution will become permanent.

The Premiership trials will begin at Twickenham on Sept. 1 when London Wasps take on Harlequins followed by Saracens against London Irish.

The new television match official protocol will also be trialled in South Africa's premier domestic tournament, the Currie Cup.