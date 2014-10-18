LONDON Oct 19 England centre Manu Tuilagi could be a doubt for the November internationals after being forced off injured in Leicester Tigers' first game in the new European Champions Cup.

The Samoa-born player, who has only just returned from three weeks out with a groin problem, was pinned at the bottom of a ruck after 15 minutes of the 25-18 home win over Ulster and was replaced following on-field treatment.

Media reports said it was a recurrence of the groin strain.

England host New Zealand on Nov. 8 before taking on South Africa, Samoa and Australia on subsequent weekends.

Stuart Lancaster's side are striving to match the southern hemisphere when it comes to backs breaking the line and Tuilagi has long been seen as one of England's most potent attacking options.

The European Champions Cup has replaced the Heineken Cup as the northern hemisphere's top club competition from this season after years of wrangling between stakeholders which almost led to a split. (Editing by Mark Meadows)