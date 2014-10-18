Rugby-Barbarians granted All Blacks clash at Twickenham
LONDON, March 22 A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.
LONDON Oct 19 England centre Manu Tuilagi could be a doubt for the November internationals after being forced off injured in Leicester Tigers' first game in the new European Champions Cup.
The Samoa-born player, who has only just returned from three weeks out with a groin problem, was pinned at the bottom of a ruck after 15 minutes of the 25-18 home win over Ulster and was replaced following on-field treatment.
Media reports said it was a recurrence of the groin strain.
England host New Zealand on Nov. 8 before taking on South Africa, Samoa and Australia on subsequent weekends.
Stuart Lancaster's side are striving to match the southern hemisphere when it comes to backs breaking the line and Tuilagi has long been seen as one of England's most potent attacking options.
The European Champions Cup has replaced the Heineken Cup as the northern hemisphere's top club competition from this season after years of wrangling between stakeholders which almost led to a split. (Editing by Mark Meadows)
SYDNEY, March 22 Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley will return to Super Rugby action for the New South Wales Waratahs this weekend after missing the start of the season because of concussion.
LONDON, March 21 England coach Eddie Jones has a novel solution to the question of who should captain the British and Irish Lions on the tour of world champions New Zealand this year -- make it a four-man job.