LONDON May 29 Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi can
fly to South Africa with the England squad on Wednesday after
his citing for a tip tackle on Harlequins' scrum half Danny Care
in the Premiership final was dismissed by an RFU disciplinary
panel.
The three-man panel decided after a two-hour hearing on
Tuesday that they were "not satisfied on the balance of
probabilities that the referee was wrong in not sending the
21-year-old off..." the RFU reported on its website
(www.rfu.com)
The tackle on Care by the powerful Samoan-born back, who has
10 test caps for England, took place early in Saturday's final.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Mark Meadows)