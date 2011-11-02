LONDON Nov 2 English Premiership club Wasps said on Wednesday they were "very disappointed" to discover that England lock Simon Shaw wanted to leave - three months after signing a secret contract extension.

Shaw, 38, was listed as "unregistered" throughout the recent World Cup, having not had his contract renewed after 14 years at Wasps.

However, the London club issued a statement on Wednesday saying he had in fact signed a contract extension in August.

"Simon requested that the club did not announce this at the time for personal reasons, which the club was happy to comply with," Wasps said.

"Upon his return, he informed the club last week that he would like to finish his career overseas. The club are very disappointed with this news and await an official approach for the player."

Shaw, one of the biggest and most powerful men in the game, has been linked in local media with a move to French club Toulon.