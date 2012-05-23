LONDON May 23 London Welsh, one of the biggest clubs in English rugby in the 1960s and 70s, will not be promoted to the Premiership because their ramshackle ground is not up to standard.

A statement from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Wednesday said its board of directors had made the decision after considering the findings of an independent audit requested by the club to determine their eligibility for promotion.

London Welsh's failure to meet the Minimum Standards Criteria (MSC) is good news for Newcastle Falcons who were set to be relegated but now stay up.

A playoff in the second tier between Welsh and Cornish Pirates should have determined which of the two clubs went up but the latter never applied for promotion.

"There will be no promotion from the RFU Championship this season," the statement added.

The main problem for Welsh, who are based in west London, is their ground has only one small stand and is barely good enough for championship rugby.

Welsh, who were formed in 1885 and who supplied seven players to a British Lions tour in 1971, have 14 days to appeal against the decision. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tom Bartlett)