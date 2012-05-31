LONDON May 31 London Welsh are to appeal
against a decision to deny them promotion to the Premiership
because their nominated stadium does not meet Rugby Football
Union (RFU) standards.
"We shall be lodging an appeal in the very near future and
in parallel we are pursuing all other available opportunities to
make sure we can take our rightful and deserved place in the
Premiership," club chairman Bleddyn Phillips said on the London
Welsh website (www.london-welsh.co.uk).
Welsh, who won the Championship title on Wednesday by
beating Cornish Pirates 66-41 over two legs, have an agreement
with Oxford United to play their home fixtures at the fourth
tier soccer club's Kassam Stadium.
The RFU rebuffed their application last week, saying
independent auditors "identified various failures, including not
having primacy of tenure at their nominated ground".
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)