LONDON May 31 London Welsh are to appeal against a decision to deny them promotion to the Premiership because their nominated stadium does not meet Rugby Football Union (RFU) standards.

"We shall be lodging an appeal in the very near future and in parallel we are pursuing all other available opportunities to make sure we can take our rightful and deserved place in the Premiership," club chairman Bleddyn Phillips said on the London Welsh website (www.london-welsh.co.uk).

Welsh, who won the Championship title on Wednesday by beating Cornish Pirates 66-41 over two legs, have an agreement with Oxford United to play their home fixtures at the fourth tier soccer club's Kassam Stadium.

The RFU rebuffed their application last week, saying independent auditors "identified various failures, including not having primacy of tenure at their nominated ground". (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey)