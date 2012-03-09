March 9 World Cup-winning coach Jake White has turned down the chance to apply for the vacant England job, saying on Friday he was committed to Super Rugby franchise ACT Brumbies.

Brumbies had released a statement on Thursday revealing that White, who coached South Africa to victory in the 2007 World Cup, had been approached by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) as it seeks to find a permanent replacement for Martin Johnson.

Asked at a news conference in Canberra on Friday whether he was interested in the post, the 48-year-old South African replied: "No, no, no, no.

"I'm here for four years with the Brumbies. I've signed on the bottom line and you've got to judge people by their actions.

"Nothing's changed - I'm still committed to the Brumbies."

White, who took over at the Brumbies last July, said there was nothing wrong with having expressed an interest in the role and did not rule out a move in the future.

"It's something I'd look at - it doesn't mean now, it doesn't mean leaving my job," he said.

England are currently being overseen by caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster, who took over after Johnson's resignation following last year's troubled World Cup campaign in New Zealand. (Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)