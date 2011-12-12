Rugby-Wales sweat on fitness of Biggar and North
LONDON, Feb 8 Wales are sweating on the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar and winger George North for Saturday's Six Nations home clash against England in Cardiff.
Dec 12 Factbox on former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson who retired from international rugby on Monday.
* Born May 25, 1979; Frimley, Surrey, England.
PLAYING CAREER
* Joined Newcastle Falcons in 1997 aged 18 as an inside centre, deferring his studies at Durham University.
* Made his England debut as a replacement against Ireland at Twickenham in April 1998.
* Part of the England "Tour to Hell" side in 1998 when they were thrashed by both Australia and New Zealand.
* Made his World Cup debut in 1999, but dropped by then coach Clive Woodward for the losing quarter-final against South Africa.
* Toured twice with the British and Irish Lions. In 2001 he equalled the best individual total in a test with 18 points against Australia.
* Voted 2002 International Player of the Year.
* Helped England to a grand slam in the 2003 Six Nations Championship, captaining the side against Italy.
* Scored the winning drop goal in the last minute of extra time in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final victory over Australia in Sydney.
* Played for England in the 2007 World Cup final in Paris, which they lost to South Africa.
* Joined French club Toulon in 2009.
* Was in England squad at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand where his kicking was wayward. He missed an unprecedented five successive penalties in the opening win over Argentina.
* Last England match was the 2011 World Cup quarter-final defeat by France.
* Retired having won 91 England caps, scoring six tries for his country, 162 conversions and 239 penalties.
* He is second behind New Zealand's Dan Carter on the all-time test scoring list with 1,246 points.
* He is the leading drop goal scorer in international rugby with 36.
INJURIES
* Career interrupted by many different injuries.
* After the 2003 World Cup triumph, injuries kept Wilkinson out of the England side until the 2007 Six Nations.
* Missed England's 2009 Six Nations campaign while recovering from surgery on a dislocated kneecap. (Compiled by Neil Maidment and Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories
LONDON, Feb 8 Wales are sweating on the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar and winger George North for Saturday's Six Nations home clash against England in Cardiff.
MELBOURNE, Feb 8 The revelation that police had charged a security consultant hired by the All Blacks in the 'spygate' saga was viewed dimly in Australia on Wednesday, with local media queuing up to demand New Zealand apologise over the affair.
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.