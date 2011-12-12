Rugby-Wales sweat on fitness of Biggar and North
LONDON, Feb 8 Wales are sweating on the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar and winger George North for Saturday's Six Nations home clash against England in Cardiff.
LONDON Dec 12 England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson has retired from international rugby, the 2003 World Cup winner said in a statement on Monday.
Wilkinson won 91 caps for England in a 13-year international career. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE, Feb 8 The revelation that police had charged a security consultant hired by the All Blacks in the 'spygate' saga was viewed dimly in Australia on Wednesday, with local media queuing up to demand New Zealand apologise over the affair.
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.