LONDON Jan 30 English top flight rugby club Harlequins are hoping international winger Marland Yarde will inject the "X-Factor" into their back line, after announcing the signing of the 21-year-old on Thursday.

Yarde will join next season from London Irish on a two-year deal which left Irish disappointed they had been unable to retain the player capped twice by England last year.

"We did everything within our power to retain Marland," Irish said in a statement of the player they had developed through their junior and senior academy programme.

"An offer of more than substantial new terms was made to Marland so, in the circumstances, the club is disappointed with his decision to move on."

Quins, on the other hand, were thrilled at the acquisition.

"He is young, ambitious, has world class potential and his 'X-Factor' is with ball in hand," Quins' Director of Rugby Conor O'Shea said.

"We are absolutely determined that we will help him realise his ambitions and look forward to him joining the squad for pre-season training in the summer."

Yarde is currently recovering from a ruptured hip tendon which will keep him out of the opening Six Nations fixtures.

The St Lucia-born player said: "I will always have fond memories of London Irish and can only thank the club for what they have done for me as a player to date and the opportunity they have given me.

"I am excited to move on to the next stage of my career with Harlequins and hope to continue to develop and improve as a player." (Editing by Rex Gowar)