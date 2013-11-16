LONDON Nov 16 Dan Carter made his 100th test appearance but was still only the fourth-highest capped player in the New Zealand team on Saturday and that case-hardened experience was key to their victory over a feisty England.

After racing into a 17-3 lead after 17 minutes it looked as if the visitors were going trample England into their own turf and gain ample revenge for last year's 38-21 reverse - their only defeat in 33 previous matches.

England, however, battled back superbly to lead 22-20 going into the final quarter, only for the All Blacks to regain control with winger Julian Savea's second try of the match as they eventually triumphed 30-22.

Having come through a similar scare before emerging victorious over France in Paris a week ago, it was another example of how the All Blacks' combination of experience - their starting XV had over 800 caps between them - and ability to do the right things under pressure so often brings them home.

"What happened today and last week in Paris, that mental fortitude, that is important and that's what brought us through," coach Steve Hansen told reporters after avoiding what would have been only the second defeat on his watch since he took over after the 2011 World Cup triumph.

"We have a lot of experience but we have a few young players ourselves. The bench today too was massively important. It's one of the things we talk about - that they are not there to make up the numbers, they are there to change things, or to lift the intensity. That happened today and there was a lot of energy and spark from those guys."

Captain Richie McCaw also played his part, gathering his troops around him for a pep-talk as Owen Farrell was lining up the penalty that took England into the lead.

"We just talked about how we needed to play some field position and look after the ball," he said. "There's no point worrying about blowing the lead, you have to stick to what you do next, hold on to the ball. Once we started to control that, and put some pressure on at lineout time, we got back some control and were able to get that try."

Saturday's victory was New Zealand's 13th from 13 games this year and they now travel to Dublin to play Ireland next week seeking a remarkable clean sweep.

"We've given ourselves the opportunity but the key is not turning up thinking it will happen," said McCaw.

"It would be pretty nice in December to reflect on that and we have a week to get our minds right for that game."

Carter looks a doubt for the match having departed with an Achilles problem 26 minutes after leading the teams on to the pitch in golden boots embossed with "DC100".

"It was disappointing for him again, he's had a wretched time with injuries, but he made a major contribution when he was on," said Hansen.

McCaw, who was winning his 123rd cap on Saturday, was also full of praise for the flyhalf, who missed the latter stages of the World Cup in 2011 through injury.

"His contribution has been phenomenal," he said. "I've played alongside him for a lot of those tests and as a captain that calm head he has makes my job a lot easier.

"We take for granted how good he is, we expect great things every time, and he's one of the reasons the All Blacks have had so much success in recent years." (Editing by Justin Palmer)