PARIS Nov 28 An Anglo-French plan for a breakaway European rugby club competition looked in tatters on Thursday after the French clubs announced they would stick with the existing Heineken Cup following talks with the French federation (FFR).

Last week the FFR, along with the unions of Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy, said they backed the existing tournament, controlled by European Rugby Cup (ERC) and the FFR have persuaded their clubs to stay under that umbrella rather than joining the English clubs and Welsh regions in their planned "Rugby Champions Cup." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mitch Phillips)