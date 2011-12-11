LONDON Dec 11 Ireland flyhalf Jonny Sexton kicked defending champions Leinster to a scrappy 18-13 win over Bath in the third round of Heineken Cup pool matches on Sunday.

Sexton slotted over six penalties and although Bath scored the game's only try through England utility back Matt Banahan the Irish side clung on for a victory that kept them top of Pool Three on 11 points.

"The frustration was that we couldn't get the ball over their line," Leinster coach Joe Schmidt said. "We appeared to have a couple of gilt-edged chances but I am delighted with the result."

Leicester's disappointing season continued when they lost 30-12 at Clermont Auvergne who top Pool Four by a point from Ulster.

Centre Wesley Fofana scored two tries for the French side as Leicester, twice European champions and three-times runners-up, slipped to third in the standings.

The big losers of the weekend were last season's runners-up Northampton who exited the competition following their 41-22 defeat at Castres.

The English team's third successive loss left them bottom of the Pool One standings led by Munster who edged out Scarlets 17-14.

Toulouse signalled their determination to win back the Heineken Cup with a powerful 21-10 victory over English Premiership leaders Harlequins who had not lost in 14 games this season.

Winger Timoci Matanavou scored two tries for the French four-times European champions and although Harlequins hit back with a try by fullback Mike Brown, Toulouse were too strong for their hosts and top Pool Six with three wins out of three.

English champions Saracens lead Pool Five after tries by Rhys Gill, Ernst Joubert and Chris Wyles secured an impressive 31-26 win over the Ospreys and Italian side Treviso upset Biarritz 30-26 in Italy.

Cardiff Blues maintained their 100 percent record in Pool Two with a 25-8 win over Edinburgh and London Irish notched up their first victory in the competition this season with a 34-14 success at Racing Metro 92.

