May 20 Former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson was named European Player of the Year on Sunday.

The award is given to the player adjudged the best performer in the Heineken and Amlin Challenge Cups.

Wilkinson helped Toulon to victory in Saturday's Heineken Cup final against Clermont Auvergne.

"To receive an award of this importance towards the end of my career is really special. I feel privileged to have been nominated," said the 33-year-old Wilkinson, who helped England to win the World Cup in 2003.

(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Gene Cherry)