BORDEAUX, France, Sept 28 Wales scrumhalf Mike Phillips and France winger/fullback Cedric Heymans have been suspended by Bayonne for off-pitch misdemeanours, the French Top 14 club said on Friday.

Phillips is to be fined and has been suspended until further notice for reportedly partying after last week's 35-6 league defeat to Toulouse while Heymans has been left out of the squad for this weekend's match against Biarritz for criticising the club's supporters in an interview

"It is not the first time, I'm sick of it," club president Alain Afflelou told the sports daily L'Equipe in a reference to Phillips' behaviour. Phillips had already pulled out of Sunday's game.

