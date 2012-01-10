(Please note strong language)

PARIS Jan 10 Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal will face a disciplinary committee after refusing to apologise following a complaint that his side were the victims of "refereeing sodomy" in a French Top 14 game last weekend.

"I will withdraw my comments the day the referees will apologise," Boudjellal told the French sports daily L'Equipe.

The case has been referred to the French league's disciplinary committee.

A colourful character in French rugby, Boudjellal hit out at the match officials after Toulon lost 25-19 to Clermont on Sunday.

A video aired by local newspaper Var Matin's website (www.varmatin.fr) showed him saying: "I experienced my first refereeing sodomy against Clermont in 2009 (in a top 14 semi-final game). I've just experienced my second tonight. We will be able to see the footage, not on Youtube but on Youporn."

