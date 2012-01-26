PARIS Jan 26 Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal has been handed a 130-day suspension after complaining his side were the victims of "refereeing sodomy", the French rugby league (LNR) said on Thursday.

Boudjellal hit out at the match officials after his side lost a Top 14 league game against Clermont earlier this month.

Boudjellal, who refused to apologise, will not have access to "the pitch, the (players and referees) dressing room and corridors to these zones during 130 days -- until June 3, 2012," the LNR said in a statement on their website (www.lnr.fr). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)