HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week one
Pete Samu's second-half try proved to be the difference between the sides as the Canterbury Crusaders beat Australia's ACT Brumbies 17-13 in Christchurch on Saturday.
PARIS Jan 26 Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal has been handed a 130-day suspension after complaining his side were the victims of "refereeing sodomy", the French rugby league (LNR) said on Thursday.
Boudjellal hit out at the match officials after his side lost a Top 14 league game against Clermont earlier this month.
Boudjellal, who refused to apologise, will not have access to "the pitch, the (players and referees) dressing room and corridors to these zones during 130 days -- until June 3, 2012," the LNR said in a statement on their website (www.lnr.fr). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Pete Samu's second-half try proved to be the difference between the sides as the Canterbury Crusaders beat Australia's ACT Brumbies 17-13 in Christchurch on Saturday.
TOKYO, Feb 25 Ardie Savea, Vince Aso and Michael Fatialofa all scored two tries each as the Wellington Hurricanes opened their Super Rugby title defence by humiliating Japan's Sunwolves in a record 83-17 victory on Saturday.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Harlequins 18 Leicester Tigers 27 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 15 11 1 3 478 346 9 55 2. Saracens 15 10 1 4 353 202 7 49 3. Exeter Chiefs 15 8 3 4 420 306 11 49 4. Bath Rugby 15 10 0 5 348 258 7 47 5. Leicester Tigers 16 10 0 6 396 309 7 47 6. Harlequins 16 8 0 8 352 368 5 37