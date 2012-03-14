PARIS, March 14 Fullback Jean-Marcellin
Buttin, the player dubbed the "White Fijian" by team mate Wesley
Fofana, is determined to live up to his nickname should he make
his France debut in Saturday's Six Nations clash with Wales.
Buttin, 20, was called up to the France squad for the first
time, just a few months after making his professional debut for
French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne.
"I hope to bring willpower, determination and some speed if
I have the opportunity to play," Buttin told reporters on
Wednesday.
France centre Fofana gave Buttin the "White Fijian" nickname
because his style - some unusual moves on the pitch combined
with a strong will to capitalise on scoring chances, reminded
him of Pacific Islands players.
"He's so gifted. Nine times out of 10, we couldn't do what
he tries to. He manages to do things that many can't do nor even
try to," said Fofana, who won his first cap against Italy in the
Six Nations and has scored a try in all four games in the
competition.
Buttin has not looked back since scoring on his Clermont
debut back in September, and is the club's leading try scorer
this season with six in 19 games.
"He is very powerful. He's taking his chances, he's young,
carefree," his club captain and France centre Aurelien Rougerie
said.
Buttin, who has already represented the France under-20
side, said he was still pinching himself over his surprise call
up.
"It was really unexpected. I am so happy and proud to be
here," he said.
"With the game getting closer, I know I will be more
stressed. When we warm up in the Millennium (in Cardiff), I will
say to myself 'What's happening?"
World Cup finalists France are fourth in the standings going
into the contest with grand-slam seeking Wales.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)