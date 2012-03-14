PARIS, March 14 Fullback Jean-Marcellin Buttin, the player dubbed the "White Fijian" by team mate Wesley Fofana, is determined to live up to his nickname should he make his France debut in Saturday's Six Nations clash with Wales.

Buttin, 20, was called up to the France squad for the first time, just a few months after making his professional debut for French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne.

"I hope to bring willpower, determination and some speed if I have the opportunity to play," Buttin told reporters on Wednesday.

France centre Fofana gave Buttin the "White Fijian" nickname because his style - some unusual moves on the pitch combined with a strong will to capitalise on scoring chances, reminded him of Pacific Islands players.

"He's so gifted. Nine times out of 10, we couldn't do what he tries to. He manages to do things that many can't do nor even try to," said Fofana, who won his first cap against Italy in the Six Nations and has scored a try in all four games in the competition.

Buttin has not looked back since scoring on his Clermont debut back in September, and is the club's leading try scorer this season with six in 19 games.

"He is very powerful. He's taking his chances, he's young, carefree," his club captain and France centre Aurelien Rougerie said.

Buttin, who has already represented the France under-20 side, said he was still pinching himself over his surprise call up.

"It was really unexpected. I am so happy and proud to be here," he said.

"With the game getting closer, I know I will be more stressed. When we warm up in the Millennium (in Cardiff), I will say to myself 'What's happening?"

World Cup finalists France are fourth in the standings going into the contest with grand-slam seeking Wales. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)