Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
PARIS, April 20 Former France international Sebastien Chabal will join Lyon Olympique Universitaire next season, the Top 14 rugby club said on Friday.
The hulking 34-year-old, nicknamed 'caveman' and unmistakable for his long hair and bushy beard, won 62 caps with France but was not picked for last year's World Cup.
He left Metro Racing two months ago over a contract extension disagreement.
Lyon Olympique Universitaire are bottom of the standings and will likely play in the second division next season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.