PARIS, April 20 Former France international Sebastien Chabal will join Lyon Olympique Universitaire next season, the Top 14 rugby club said on Friday.

The hulking 34-year-old, nicknamed 'caveman' and unmistakable for his long hair and bushy beard, won 62 caps with France but was not picked for last year's World Cup.

He left Metro Racing two months ago over a contract extension disagreement.

Lyon Olympique Universitaire are bottom of the standings and will likely play in the second division next season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)