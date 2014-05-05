PARIS May 5 Former France utility forward Sebastien Chabal, capped 62 times between 2000 and 2011, will end his 16-year playing career on Sunday.

Media darling Chabal, nicknamed "the Caveman" for his thick beard and long hair, will play his final game playing for Pro D2 (second division) team Lyon.

"At the end of the season, on Sunday, I will end my professional rugby career with pleasure... having helped the club (Lyon) being promoted to the top flight," Chabal told a news conference on Monday.

The 37-year-old, who played at number eight, lock and flanker, spent five years at Sale from 2004-09 and then Racing Metro, but it was a ferocious tackle and a brutal charge in a test match against New Zealand in 2007 that made his name.

Although he was originally a back-row player, Chabal was often used as a lock by France coach Bernard Laporte, notably during the 2007 World Cup.

The first rugby player in over 50 years to have his wax figure at the Musee Grevin - the French Madame Tussauds - Chabal won two Six Nations titles with Les Bleus in 2007 and 2010 and the English Premiership with Sale in 2006. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)