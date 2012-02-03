PARIS Feb 3 Former France international
Sebastien Chabal has left Metro Racing over a disagreement on a
contract extension, the Top 14 club said.
Chabal, who was left out of the 2011 World Cup, has left "by
mutual agreement" after failing to reach an agreement with
president Jacky Lorenzetti on a contract extension and the
"club's playing strategy", according to a Metro Racing statement
late on Thursday.
Chabal, who can play at lock or centre, won 62 caps with
France and had joined Metro Racing, in the outskirts of Paris,
from English club Sale in 2009.
He has not played for France since Les Bleus's 22-21 defeat
at the hands of Italy in last year's Six Nations. Chabal, who is
not in this year's Six Nations squad, is now free to join any
club.
