ANTONY, France Feb 3 Former France international Sebastien Chabal has left Metro Racing over a disagreement on a contract extension, the Top 14 club said.

The club said Chabal, who was overlooked for the 2011 World Cup, had left "by mutual agreement" after failing to reach an agreement with president Jacky Lorenzetti on a contract extension.

"I am sad and disappointed," the 34-year-old Chabal told a press conference.

"It is the end of an adventure and of a long ordeal because at the end, I was not happy (...) because I was at odds with manager Pierre Berbizier.

"After lengthy negotiations, we had agreed (on a contract extention) financially. They wanted to wait a bit more. I told them what I thought about the management, about rugby."

Chabal, who can play at lock or number eight, won 62 caps for France and had joined Metro Racing, in the outskirts of Paris, from English club Sale in 2009.

He has not played for France since Les Bleus's 22-21 defeat at the hands of Italy in last year's Six Nations.

Chabal, who is not in this year's Six Nations squad, is now free to join any club.