HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
PARIS, April 22 France wing Vincent Clerc has been ruled out until the end of the season with a knee injury and will miss the tour to New Zealand in June.
"Unfortunately I have bad news. The injury rules me out for several months. See you next season," Clerc said on his Twitter feed on Monday.
The 31-year-old Clerc, who has scored 38 tries for France, picked up the injury in Toulouse's 39-17 defeat at Clermont in the French Top 14 on Saturday.
France will play New Zealand three times between June 8 and 22. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 71 Rebels (Australia) 6 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27 Crusaders (New Zealand) 30 Brumbies (Australia) 22 Sharks (South Africa) 27 Sunwolves (Japan) 23 Southern Kings (South Africa) 37 Lions (South Africa) 55 Waratahs (Australia) 36 Stormers (South Africa) 32 Jaguares (Argentina) 25 Cheetahs (S
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 3 Wasps 24 Gloucester Rugby 27 Harlequins 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 17 10 3 4 490 335 13 59 3. Saracens 16 11 1 4 382 220 7 53 4. Bath Rugby 17 10 0 7 362 294 8 48 5. Leicester Tigers 17 10 0 7 411 343 7 47 6. Northa