PARIS, April 22 France wing Vincent Clerc has been ruled out until the end of the season with a knee injury and will miss the tour to New Zealand in June.

"Unfortunately I have bad news. The injury rules me out for several months. See you next season," Clerc said on his Twitter feed on Monday.

The 31-year-old Clerc, who has scored 38 tries for France, picked up the injury in Toulouse's 39-17 defeat at Clermont in the French Top 14 on Saturday.

France will play New Zealand three times between June 8 and 22. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)