PARIS May 26 Jean-Marc Doussain is facing the exciting yet frightening prospect of winning his first four caps against New Zealand after being called in to the France squad as a replacement for the injured Morgan Parra.

Scrumhalf Parra has pulled of the June series away to the world champions because of a thigh injury, the French federation said in a statement on Sunday.

Parra's injury worsened during Clermont's defeat against Castres in a Top 14 semi-final on Saturday.

"It is better that he rests," France manager Philippe Saint-Andre said.

Stade Toulousain's Doussain, who was on the replacements' list, won his only cap when he replaced Dimitri Yachvili in the 76th minute of the 2011 World Cup final won 8-7 by New Zealand.

France take on the All Blacks on June 8, 15 and 22 in Auckland, Christchurch and New Plymouth respectively. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)