Oct 22 France skipper Thierry Dusautoir is set to miss November rugby tests against Australia and Argentina after injuring his knee in a Heineken Cup win at the weekend.

The 30-year-old flanker is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, his Toulouse club manager Guy Noves told reporters.

France, who host Australia on Nov. 10 and Argentina a week later, are expected to name a replacement captain later on Monday. (Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)