PARIS, Sept 25 The Premier League is often dubbed the best football league in the world, yet England have not won the World Cup in almost 50 years and they look nowhere close to doing so. The same applies in rugby to France, the only free market in the sport.

Money has been sloshing around the Top 14, with French clubs winning the last two editions of the Heineken Cup through Toulon and providing five of the last 10 finalists in the competition.

This, however, is not helping the national team, who despite showing flashes of brilliance, cannot quite compete with the southern hemisphere nations because young French talents are often barred by foreigners at club level.

Those overseas players are now even threatening to take the locals' spots in the national team

According to Didier Retiere, the French federation's technical director and former France Under-20 coach, the arrival of top foreign players is boosting the Top 14 clubs.

"They lift the level up but in the mean time they block the rise of young French players," he told Reuters on Thursday.

"The problem is that competition between clubs is intense and we are in a rich league so they can buy a lot of top players."

Asked if a form of financial fair play, which is in force in European football, could help, Retiere said such a measure would not solve the real problem.

"Football is a worldwide free market. Rugby is not and France is the only country with a totally open market," he explained.

"The financial fair play would not prevent South African players who have been left out of their province to come and play in France."

On the other hand, the young French players are barred from trying their luck abroad because the market is closed.

"In Ireland, Scotland, Wales or in the southern hemisphere the clubs are funded by and operate under the umbrella of the national federations or union so they take the national team's interests into account," Retiere said.

The English Premiership is somehow in the same situation as France, but Retiere explained that England may have been 'saved' by the financial crisis (in 2008).

"The crisis somehow saved the English clubs. The pound/euro parity eventually helped them recreate a dynamic," he said.

As the GBP took a tumble and reached a low after the crisis, "the English clubs turned to local players," Retiere continued.

French second division (ProD2) clubs have been doing that lately, he noted, but for the top clubs to do the same would require "financial incentives".

Whether it can have an impact remains to be seen, however, as French clubs have the biggest budgets in Europe, with Toulouse having started last season with 35.42 million euros.

Heineken Cup runners-up Saracens, for instance, have about half of that money and they are under a Salary Cap, in which the latest update included a "credit" for homegrown players.

That would suit France perfectly.

"Our problem is that we need to be even more competitive in growing our own young players," Retiere said.

"But it is going to pay off in a few years." (Editing by Ed Osmond)