Rugby-Jenkins and Rowntree join Lions coaching team
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
PARIS, Sept 12 England flanker Steffon Armitage is on a 10-man list of foreign players who could potentially be picked to play international rugby for France, the French federation said on Friday.
Toulon's Armitage, who won five England caps between 2009 and 2010, is listed alongside South African scrumhalf Rory Kockott and Australian flyhalf Brock James as France coach Philippe Saint-Andre has been tinkering with his halfbacks since taking over from Marc Lievremont after the 2011 World Cup.
Armitage, whose England international brother Delon also plays for Toulon, was last season named European player of the year after helping Toulon win the Heineken Cup and French league title but he has been overlooked for England selection due to Rugby Football Union rules that say overseas-based players will be selected only in extraordinary circumstances.
International Rugby Board (IRB) eligibility rules state that a player can play for a country he was born in, one parent or grandparent was born in or in which he has completed "36 consecutive months of residence immediately preceding the time of playing".
A player who has represented his national team is not normally eligible to play for another country but if he plays in an Olympic-related sevens event then it seems he is now eligible to represent a second nation in the 15-man game.
The IRB, however, warned against unions trying to use the sevens loophole to bolster their 15-man teams.
"There is a regulations committee that will look at all applications for transfer and they will look to see if it's for bona fide sevens reasons," IRB chief executive Brett Gosper said.
"There is a safety net and any transfer will have to be passed by the committee. They will act according to the spirit of the law." (Editing by Mitch Phillips)
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
BAGSHOT, England, March 16 England face Ireland on Saturday ready to make history and embrace "greatness" but the players and coach Eddie Jones are well aware that if there is anywhere in the rugby world where such dreams can be derailed it is Dublin. Six years ago under Martin Johnson England travelled to the newly-opened Aviva Stadium dreaming of a grand slam but were blown away by Ireland and could not have looked more miserable when collecting the trophy as Six Nations champio
DUBLIN, March 16 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has backed Jared Payne to perform at fullback after naming him as one of three changes to his side for the visit of Six Nations champions England to Dublin on Saturday.