PARIS Dec 27 France centre Florian Fritz is set to miss at least three Six Nations games after suffering an arm injury when falling off his motorbike, his club Toulouse said on Friday.

The 29-year-old Fritz has been a regular starter for France since coach Philippe Saint-Andre took charge last year and has 34 caps to his name.

"Florian was involved in an accident while driving his motorbike and has either broken or dislocated his arm," Toulouse manager Guy Noves told a news conference.

"He will certainly be out for two months."

France, who finished bottom of the Six Nations in March, host England on Feb. 1 and Italy the following weekend. They visit Wales on Feb. 21, with Fritz likely to miss these first three matches. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)