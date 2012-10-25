PARIS Oct 25 Hooker Guilhem Guirado has been called up by France for the November tests after Christopher Tolofua was banned for six weeks by European Rugby on Thursday, the French rugby federation said in a statement.

Tolofua, 18, was sent off while playing for Toulouse in their Heineken Cup match against Italian side Treviso on Saturday for a dangerous tackle on Fabio Semenzato.

Toulouse said they will appeal against the decision which rules the hooker out until Dec. 3.

"Guilhem has had a good league start and has joined us to replace Christopher," France coach Philippe Saint-Andre said.

Guirado has won 15 caps and was part of the France squad at the 2011 World Cup finals, playing in one group stage game against Canada.

France play Australia at Stade de France on Nov. 10, then Argentina a week later in Lille. Samoa are last up back in Paris on Nov. 24.

