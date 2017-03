PARIS, April 30 South Africa winger Bryan Habana is to join French club Toulon for the next two seasons, the Top 14 side said on Tuesday.

"After Australian wing Drew Mitchell, South African Bryan Habana will garnish the ranks of the 'Red and Black' for the next two seasons," Toulon, who will play in the Heineken Cup final on May 18, said in a statement on their website (www.rctoulon.com).

Habana, 29, won the 2007 World Cup with the Springboks. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)