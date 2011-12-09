By Mathieu Baratas
| MARCOUSSIS, France
MARCOUSSIS, France Dec 9 France will
build on their recent World Cup campaign to prepare for the Six
Nations championship, Philippe Saint-Andre said on Friday in his
first news conference as national manager.
With less than two months before their opening match against
Italy, France will have little time to make any major changes,
he added.
"We are no magicians, we won't make radical changes in five
or six training sessions," said St Andre, who took over from
Marc Lievremont on Dec. 1 and combines the coach and manager
roles.
"We will have to build on the strengths from the World Cup
squad."
France, who lost in the World Cup final to hosts New Zealand
earlier this year, entertain Italy on Feb. 4.
The former Gloucester, Sale and Toulon manager, who won 69
caps with France from 1990-97, confirmed that Toulouse's Yannick
Bru and Biarritz's Patrice Lagisquet were named as backs and
forwards coaches respectively.
Lagisquet and Bru will be available for France during the
Six Nations before being definitely freed by their respective
clubs in June, St Andre, nicknamed 'the piglet', explained.
Former manager Jo Maso, who was in place since 1995, remains
in the selection committee.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)