MARCOUSSIS, France Dec 9 France will build on their recent World Cup campaign to prepare for the Six Nations championship, Philippe Saint-Andre said on Friday in his first news conference as national manager.

With less than two months before their opening match against Italy, France will have little time to make any major changes, he added.

"We are no magicians, we won't make radical changes in five or six training sessions," said St Andre, who took over from Marc Lievremont on Dec. 1 and combines the coach and manager roles.

"We will have to build on the strengths from the World Cup squad."

France, who lost in the World Cup final to hosts New Zealand earlier this year, entertain Italy on Feb. 4.

The former Gloucester, Sale and Toulon manager, who won 69 caps with France from 1990-97, confirmed that Toulouse's Yannick Bru and Biarritz's Patrice Lagisquet were named as backs and forwards coaches respectively.

Lagisquet and Bru will be available for France during the Six Nations before being definitely freed by their respective clubs in June, St Andre, nicknamed 'the piglet', explained.

Former manager Jo Maso, who was in place since 1995, remains in the selection committee.