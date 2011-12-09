(Adds details and quotes)
By Mathieu Baratas
MARCOUSSIS, France, Dec 9 France will
build on their recent World Cup campaign to prepare for the Six
Nations championship, Philippe Saint-Andre said on Friday in his
first news conference as national manager.
With less than two months before their opening match against
Italy, France would have little time to make any major changes,
he added.
"We are no magicians, we won't make radical changes in five
or six training sessions," said St Andre, who took over from
Marc Lievremont on Dec. 1 and combines the roles of coach and
manager.
"We will have to build on the strengths from the World Cup
squad: good defence, aggressiveness, discipline," added St
Andre, who confirmed Thierry Dusautoir as team captain.
France, who lost in the World Cup final to hosts New Zealand
in October, entertain Italy on Feb. 4.
St Andre, the former Gloucester, Sale and Toulon manager who
won 69 caps with France from 1990-97, confirmed that Toulouse's
Yannick Bru and Biarritz's Patrice Lagisquet had been named as
the forwards and backs coaches respectively.
Lagisquet and Bru would be available for France during the
Six Nations before being freed by their respective clubs in
June, St Andre, nicknamed 'the piglet', explained.
Former manager Jo Maso, who had been in place since 1995,
remains on the selection committee.
One of St Andre's priorities will be to deal with the Top 14
clubs in a demanding calendar that often sees league and
international matches clash.
"I know the problem because I have been a club manager
before," he said.
"We have to be intelligent and talk to each other. On Monday
and Tuesday, I will be speaking to all club coaches."
Although the 2015 World Cup is not yet on his priority list,
St Andre wants France to play all three big Southern hemisphere
nations in the November tests.
"We did not win the World Cup. Playing three high-level
matches in succession helps you get ready (for the World Cup),"
said St Andre, who will have to wait until 2013 to play
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in November as Les Bleus
already have games against Australia, Argentine and one of the
Pacific Islands team (Tonga, Fiji or Samoa) scheduled for 2012.
St Andre will also be in charge of the defence with
Lagisquet after former defence coach David Ellis's contract was
not renewed.
