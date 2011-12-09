(Adds details and quotes)

By Mathieu Baratas

MARCOUSSIS, France, Dec 9 France will build on their recent World Cup campaign to prepare for the Six Nations championship, Philippe Saint-Andre said on Friday in his first news conference as national manager.

With less than two months before their opening match against Italy, France would have little time to make any major changes, he added.

"We are no magicians, we won't make radical changes in five or six training sessions," said St Andre, who took over from Marc Lievremont on Dec. 1 and combines the roles of coach and manager.

"We will have to build on the strengths from the World Cup squad: good defence, aggressiveness, discipline," added St Andre, who confirmed Thierry Dusautoir as team captain.

France, who lost in the World Cup final to hosts New Zealand in October, entertain Italy on Feb. 4.

St Andre, the former Gloucester, Sale and Toulon manager who won 69 caps with France from 1990-97, confirmed that Toulouse's Yannick Bru and Biarritz's Patrice Lagisquet had been named as the forwards and backs coaches respectively.

Lagisquet and Bru would be available for France during the Six Nations before being freed by their respective clubs in June, St Andre, nicknamed 'the piglet', explained.

Former manager Jo Maso, who had been in place since 1995, remains on the selection committee.

One of St Andre's priorities will be to deal with the Top 14 clubs in a demanding calendar that often sees league and international matches clash.

"I know the problem because I have been a club manager before," he said.

"We have to be intelligent and talk to each other. On Monday and Tuesday, I will be speaking to all club coaches."

Although the 2015 World Cup is not yet on his priority list, St Andre wants France to play all three big Southern hemisphere nations in the November tests.

"We did not win the World Cup. Playing three high-level matches in succession helps you get ready (for the World Cup)," said St Andre, who will have to wait until 2013 to play Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in November as Les Bleus already have games against Australia, Argentine and one of the Pacific Islands team (Tonga, Fiji or Samoa) scheduled for 2012.

St Andre will also be in charge of the defence with Lagisquet after former defence coach David Ellis's contract was not renewed. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin and Clare Fallon)